'Reader criticises costly fire engine replacements to meet emission rules' - Your Letters and Christmas cheer for youngsters in a 1972 picture throwback

Why give away fire engines?

It has been reported in the Star that fire services may have to be cut to save money. However, if perfectly good fire engines had not been donated to oversea countries, simply because they did not comply with “environmental” standards on emissions, maybe new ones, costing millions, need not have been purchased.

Fire engines only do a limited mileage compared with lorries, so their pollution contributions would be minimal.

If other countries can manage with our fire engines for the next 20 years, why can’t British fire services do the same?

W F Kerswell, Picklescott

​Good experience of NHS service

After all the bad press regarding the NHS, I would like to tell you of my experience.

I had an appointment with Specsavers in Newport for a routine eye test. The optician found there was a small retinal tear in one eye and immediately phoned the Urgent Eye Clinic at the Royal Shrewsbury HospitaI. They gave me an appointment for me at 8.30am the following day when the tear was confirmed, and I was given laser treatment to fix the problem at the same time.