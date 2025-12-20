'From Farage to fortune - a reader’s bold forecast for 2026' - Your Letters plus a well earned cuppa for Les in a 1964 picture from the archive

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and the Black Country - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

​My predictions for year to come

These are my predictions/calculations for 2026:

Nigel Farage will be out of politics by the end of the year due to more revelations and the public suddenly realising that he is nothing more than a salesman in politicians' claims.

Keir Starmer will be gone as he will still be as featureless as a ventriloquist's dummy. Got goo you gay about that gear. He will be replaced by Shabana Mahmood who is a very clever and tough cookie. She will get illegal immigrant numbers down considerably.

Ed Davey will abseil down some tall building.

Kemi Badenoch will eventually be absorbed into Reform following most of her colleagues just as Reform implodes due to too many crooks, sorry cooks fighting over the gravy train.

Buoyed on by winning £2.50 on the lottery and £5 on the Age UK lottery I will finish the two books I was writing before Brexit and on the back of this I will become famous and people will start listening to me.