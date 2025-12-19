'Worse than flu? Reader takes aim at Doctor Starmer’s hypocrisy' - Your Letters plus a throwback to a 1950s Christmas in Wem

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​We are taking nasty medicine

It's that time of the year folks when your mother used to pour weird medication down your throat and follow it with a spoonful of sugar (as the song goes).

This year, we are all doomed due to flu which I can confidently guess will result in a documentary by the Beeb comparing 2025 with the 1918 outbreak or even the Black Death.

Worse even than flu is the requirement that we Brits swallow a couple of spoonfuls of Doctor Starmer's hypocrisy. Prior to taking charge of our well being, the doc warned that those useless, costly, ermine wearing dumbos in the House of Lords could watch out. Even complete eradication of the disease was hinted at.

We now find that 25 specially selected has-beens from the London and the South in the Westminster bubble are to be added to an already bursting Chamber. Add to that a handful of Lib Dums and Tories and we are heading towards a crowd of 900, the second largest gathering of politicians outside of the pretend Chinese government