'Why aren’t we using driving skills to get young people into work?' - Your Letters and a festive flashback to a Coalbrookdale Christmas in 1947

Train our young people to drive

Over 40,000 people passed their driving test across the West Midlands in 2023/24 – approximately 45.1 per cent.

HGV test passes reached 60 per cent, which is not nearly enough to increase skills and boost our stagnating economy.

When I passed my test my car said ''Morris on the door". Nowadays learners and driving schools 'kangaroo jump' along our roads in BMWs and Mercedes or push button automatics! Remember gears?

Media recently announced another government review into youth unemployment. You can't make this stuff up. Add more to taxes and business costs then ask for young unskilled to be taken on.

Here’s an idea keep 16/17 year olds at school. Give them compulsory driving lessons paid for out of welfare budget. Get them to pass tests, a life skill and improve their chances of a real job in our economy.

Then the talented and interested can go on to LGV/HGV 50 per cent paid by welfare budget.