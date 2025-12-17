'Charity highlights free support services for those struggling at Christmas' - Your Letters plus a festive flashback to 1966 in a picture from the archive

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and the Black Country - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

​Marie Curie is here for you

Christmas is a chance to celebrate and create lasting memories with those closest to us. But for anyone experiencing dying, death or bereavement the festive season can be particularly challenging and difficult to navigate. Many carers, families and friends need help to get them through the season, but don’t know where to access that support.

Marie Curie – the UK’s leading end of life charity - believes everyone should have expert care and support at the end of life, free from unnecessary pain, and have the dignity and respect they deserve, whatever the illness, wherever they are. Our free Support.

Line is open over the festive season, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, offering practical and emotional support on everything from managing symptoms, navigating care to financial information, including how to get help with energy bills, and bereavement support.

Whether you’re facing the last Christmas with a loved one or the first without them, our trained Support Line Officers are here to help and provide a listening ear, as well as our Companion over the phone and Bereavement Support Service that offer regular calls at a time that suits you.