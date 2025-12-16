Shropshire Star
'Monroe Doctrine echoes in Trump’s approach to Europe, says reader' - Your Letters plus a Bridgnorth family’s festive table in a 1944 picture from the archive

Trump’s Europe policy and panto politics - today’s letters.

PICTURE FROM THE PAST: Wartime feast – This was a Christmas dinner for the Roden family of High Street, Bridgnorth, on, December 25, 1944. The man on the left is wearing a dog collar and it is believed he is Ernest Albert Toulous, vicar of St Leonard’s Church, Bridgnorth, from 1938 to 1948.

Trump’s policy follows history

​I see similarities between the doctrine outlined by President Monroe in the early 1800s and Trump's policy towards Europe.

Basically, Monroe specified that the incessant wars in the old countries of Europe were their affair and nothing to do with the USA. Further more. the controls of the old colonial powers of Spain and Portugal in South America and the Caribbean were to be disabled and new republics created.

Perhaps the final stroke in this was The Spanish-American War, a conflict between the United States and Spain that effectively ended Spain’s role as a colonial power in the New World. The United States emerged from the war as a world power with significant territorial claims stretching from the Caribbean to the Pacific

The late entry of USA into the 1st World War was also a sign of the doctrine. One might also argue that something similar occurred in the 2nd World War