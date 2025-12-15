'Why transport investment must reach beyond the West Midlands' - Your Letters plus an archive snapshot of Father Christmas bringing cheer to Shrewsbury in 1955

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Public transport must be spread

The new report from Midlands Connect confirms what I have been saying for years: transport investment should not stop at the West Midlands county boundary.

For too long Metro mayors have been unwilling to invest in transport links along commuter routes in East Shropshire and South Staffordshire (and beyond). This has contributed to the very congestion they want to reduce.

Creating robust, seamless, frequent transport links that reflect the modern working day, should be top priority for building economic growth, high street regeneration, education and training opportunities as well as facilitating tourism. This is taken for granted in the buoyant South East where Transport for London extends beyond the hinterland with all the incentives built in.

Shropshire by contrast, is a backwater with mothballed railways and bus services that restrict connectivity, job markets, and consumer spending.

Yet it could be so different: extending Transport for West Midlands beyond county boundaries, integrating the West Midlands into a Geographic Economic Region, but maintaining the identity and individuality of the neighbouring Shires, will have big mutual benefits with a diverse range of opportunities distinctly different, but easily accessible to an expanded market.

Nothing will change overnight. It will take a while for people in, for example, Bridgnorth to realise they can access the fast expanding transport network of Midlands Connect, including Birmingham Airport and National Rail without having to return at 6.15pm.

Given time, passengers and revenue should grow as new opportunities are realised. This I would hope is implicit in the report.

Mike Crump, Bridgnorth

