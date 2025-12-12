'Old roadman critiques highway maintenance and planning' - Your Letters and a historic snapshot from 1965 of the rare craft of stone-setting

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Hump saga on poor roads

I agree with your correspondent R Camp: "Why are our roads going wrong?”

Once a week I travel the road past Allscott Village. Some months ago I found the approaches to the rail bridge over the main line had been planned out ready for resurfacing. Whilst the "hump" section remained, in reasonable condition. On my next journey surfacing had been completed, in HRA (Hot Rolled Asphalt) ie trunk road specification. Some months later I was amazed to find the "hump" had been resurfaced, a small area compared with the approaches.

If there was a reason for this, it should have been sorted prior to the main resurfacing! Thus avoiding the cost of re-visiting, eg signing, transport, etc.

Lack of foresight, management, preventative maintenance, have not kept pace with the ever increasing pressures on Britain’s highways, resulting in our pot holed highways today.

I remain an "old roadman".

Stephen Bridgwater, Shrewsbury