'The rising danger from unlawful E-scooter use' - Your Letters plus a 1925 Royal Enfield takes to the road again in a 1976 picture from the archive

Scooters are menace to all

The illegal use of E-scooters on our public roads, pavements and spaces is becoming a real hazard for members of the public.

At around 10.45am Saturday, November 29, my wife was walking on the pavement in Market Street, Stourbridge, about to cross over from the Crown Shopping Centre towards the former Scope charity shop. She was suddenly knocked to the ground by a teenage boy riding an E-scooter along the pavement at speed from Bell Street direction with considerable force, sustaining injuries including two black eyes, cuts and bruising to her head arms and legs. The boy who was white, aged around 15 to 17 wearing a black hoodie and bottoms, stopped at said he was sorry but then left without giving his name or any details.

The police officer, ambulance staff and members of the public were all excellent. My wife is of senior years and is thankfully making a steady recovery. It is time the public are protected against the illegal use of privately owned E-scooters. They should be seized by the police and consigned to car crushers.

Name and address supplied