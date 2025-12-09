'Government failing NHS as hospitals face winter crisis' - Your Letters and Albrighton FC lift the Wellington League first division trophy in a 1963 picture from the archive

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Hospitals under huge pressure

Hospitals are logging the kind of flu surge you expect in a national crisis and disaster drills. Hospital beds taken by patients have exploded to 1,717 a day - more than double last year.

A system already reeling from staffing gaps is now absorbing a 'crash' shock that keeps accelerating.

Fortunately, our nurses have to be qualified to work. Unlike politicians.

With echoes of the Covid disaster not long reported. Doctors preparing a festive strike and government selling the NHS to private American bidders. It appears government has failed us all again.

Every chart, data set and NHS experience informs us that each winter there is a massive increase in the urgent need for hospital care and beds.