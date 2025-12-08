'O Come, O Come… but where has Christmas gone?' - Your Letters and Shrewsbury dentist Samuel Blain remembered in a 1950s picture from the archive

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​Looking in vain for Christmas

How soulless and sad it has all become;

Just an advertising industry extravaganza

And an an excuse for the retailers

To put together more and more bizarre combinations of food

The sight of which has already destroyed my appetite in November!

As I wander with little wonder around the stores

Yes ‘stores’, there aren’t shops anymore!

I search in vain for just one sighting of an angel,

A crib, a baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph - a shepherd?

And as for wise men!

Nowhere to be seen

‘Cancelled’ perhaps?

I haven’t seen anything on the news.

Advent calendars. Surely there;

Advent is after all a Christian celebration.

I recall an advent calendar we had when I was a child.

Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem;

The finding of the stable

The arrival of the Magi

The angels and the shepherds