'Are today’s youth too safe?' - Your Letters and find out who won the local 1974 Nurse of the Year area final in our picture from the archive

Time for sheep to lose phone

​Where are today’s rebels? Where are today’s ‘cool’ characters, those charismatic, enigmatic characters who seemed to abound in the days of my youth, the sixties and the seventies?

Have all the kids of today become ‘the sheep’ that were so despised and we were all frightened of becoming in my day? Far be it from me to try and tell anyone what to do, but it occurs to me, and I think it’s worth sharing, that what might be useful today and in the face of social media abuse, and bullying and young people seemingly glued to their screens as they walk down the street, sit on the bus or actually eat in a pub or a restaurant, is a clarion call! They need to wake up - perhaps.

What happened to that kid, that youth, who you would see walking down the street, their hands in their pockets, a spring in their step and an obvious burning curiosity about the actual world around them? Is this a dying or an already dead breed? I don’t see them anymore.

You need just one group of awakened, enlightened, charismatic young people to declare that social media, and all of its manifestations, and indeed the iPhone itself, has become passé and uncool and ‘for the sheep’ and you might just get a movement towards a new creative era and a re-energised youth and thus a more dynamic age!