'Will the Bus Bill deliver real change for Shropshire?' - Your Letters and a snow day throwback picture of Bridgnorth kids in 1964

Will Bus Bill help services?

The long awaited Bus Bill with it's promise of a 'bus revolution' as stated in the King's Speech, has passed through Parliament. It now remains to be seen what difference it will make to Shropshire. This will depend on what funding follows it.

It is supposed to secure and improve bus services outside of the Metropolitan boroughs.

Many parts of Shropshire are totally reliant on buses and the Bus Bill could make a difference to connectivity between our towns and to give a viable access to railway stations from towns that lost theirs in the 60s and 70s.

It all depends on funding: Shrewsbury is already trialling late buses to strengthen the night-time economy and it is hoped that other towns will have the kind of frequency and hours of operation that will encourage more people to use public transport to access bars and restaurants with the freedom to have an alcoholic drink.

It is also important for hospitality to be able to access staff as the working day is no longer 9 to 5.

For too long the smart money has gone to the Metro mayors which has facilitated game-changing improvements to rail, Metro and bus services. It's time the Shires had a piece of the action...