'The Chancellor's performance is inadequate' - Your Letters plus a 49-ton giant crawls through Wellington in a 1969 picture from the archives

Reeves is just inadequate​

Rachel Reeves has reportedly attributed the intense criticism she is receiving to sexism. Regrettably, this is not the case. The sole reason for the criticism is that her performance in her position has been markedly inadequate.

Reeves and the truly useless Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), together with the Bank of England, have plunged our economy into a crisis. Borrowing costs are the highest in five years, surpassing the brief premiership of Liz Truss. Consequently, further tax increases and the freezing of thresholds will be necessary, effectively reducing the financial well-being of all workers, with those at the lower end being the most severely affected.

Those who will suffer most are individuals on modest incomes struggling to meet their financial obligations. Historically, every Labour government has been associated with increased unemployment, and current measures appear to be following this pattern. Their job-destroying working rights bill and excessive regulations are adversely impacting the labour market.

Meanwhile, the exodus of entrepreneurs is accelerating as they seek to safeguard their assets. Their innovations and the employment opportunities they generate are increasingly being relocated overseas, even as specific individuals on the political left persist in advocating for wealth taxes, which could ultimately harm the economy.

Socialism is a bad idea that will not die. Fed by jealousy and envy with an inability to look reality in the face directly and deal with the facts, it shows. We are in a doom loop, which, under whoever the left-wing PM is, can only get even worse.

Martin Bristow, Wolverhampton