'We must not pay twice for the same service' - Your Letters and from Welshpool to the Midlands: the milk run of the ’50s in a picture from the archive

Burden on town over services is a big concern

I have read of the consideration by the Bridgnorth Town Council of taking on services that should be provided by the unitary authority.

This is rather like an ongoing saga.

I recall the town council being asked several years ago to take on the library, leisure centre etc. etc. to ease financial pressure on Shropshire Council.

We told them then very clearly that we would not ask our the residents of Bridgnorth to pay twice for the same level of service.

This was especially when there would be no contribution from the various parish councils, who already pay a fraction of the level of council tax of the town councils.

I do not now know what political pressures are in play at present.