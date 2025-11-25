'Why aren’t supermarket profits part of the food price debate?' - Your Letters plus a Buccaneer bomber’s journey to its new home in an iconic picture from 1993

Supermarkets are cashing in

We keep hearing about the price of food going up on this up in England, and not one person anywhere mentions about the profits the supermarkets are making.

I went on my Echo Dot and I asked Alexa how money much Tesco was making and it said up to last month the figure over £4 billion profit so far this year. With Christmas coming it will be higher.

We’re talking possibly over £6bn profit by the end of the financial year.

I’m not saying that they can’t make profit as these supermarkets are businesses at the end of the day, but £6bn is ridiculous when people can’t afford to eat.

The profits are going to company directors and shareholders, but nobody ever mentions it. Why is that? Has the government got shares in them or something?

Terry Quinn, Staffs