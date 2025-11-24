'Highways departments should be experts in traffic management yet they consistently get things wrong' - Your Letters plus the aqueduct destined for Ironbridge… almost, in a 1969 picture from the archive

Why are roads going so wrong?

What is the matter with the Highways Dept’s in both Shropshire and in Telford and with the National Highways Agency? They should be the experts in traffic management yet they consistently get things wrong.

There is the current problem in Shrewsbury with the new gyratory system. Did they not realise there would be a problem with emergency vehicles and buses – which need to keep to a timetable? The Preston Island and the A5 Island just south of Oswestry have both been rebuilt several times as they were not done correctly the first time.

In Wellington the road update in Church Street and Market Street looks very nice – but disabled parking on these roads has been reduced and moved down Station Road (I had to tell them what that road was really called!) which is down a slope – not good for mobile disabled folk. If you go down Station Road to park and it is full, you need to return and try your luck in Market Street – but it is a no left turn – so you have to turn right, then turn around! If the Market Street parking is full, it is no right turn into the car park off Market Street – you have to go out through the traffic lights, find somewhere to turn around and come back on yourself! What clot thought of that?

Then there is the problem of temporary traffic lights. They are put out the day before needed by contractors and switched on. This causes motorists to have to stop and wait when there are no road works. If the road works last a few days but are not obstructing the road, there for the safety of the workers, they are left in place when the workmen go home and not moved to the side and turned off. So the poor motorist has to stop and waiting for them to change when there is no need.

These, and other, poor management of roads and roadworks cost money (and councils are short of that) obstruct the highway (which is an offence!) cause air pollution which kills people (engines running) and annoy motorists so some jump the lights or ignore the signs.

Our councillors are little better as they seem to wash their hands of the problems. When is it going to get better? Never, I suspect. (Just like the government.)

Richard Camp, Wellington

Remember the real Christmas

​Oh what it was to be English

And to observe and celebrate Christmas

With wonderful traditional Nativity scenes

Without fear of offending or being ‘extreme’;

And wasn’t it with the purest innocence

That we’d celebrate the birth of Jesus?

That beautiful story of a saviour born

Now met with rancour and with scorn

Three wise men who followed a star