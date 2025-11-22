'Have our values become politically incorrect?” - Your Letters plus a hydro-glider hits the Severn… and the Iron Bridge, in a 1923 picture

My fear of going into Room 101

Am I becoming a ‘perpetually offended saddo’, as described by certain voices online? I might well be you know. Thanks for the warning! But at the same time, as a 67 year-old, the world around me seems to be changing at such a fantastic rate I would have to be some kind of saint or bodhisattva to be anything else, and these are very very rare qualities!

It seems to me that everything that I was taught at school or by my elders and indeed by life itself is now being categorised as ‘wrong’, as politically ‘incorrect’ or ‘right wing’, ‘criminal’ even!

At university, as a mature student, I was accused by one lecturer, young enough to be my daughter (can I use the word ‘daughter’ or is that too gender specific?) of being ‘too white and middle class’. To the accusation of whiteness, I could only plead ‘guilty’, to the charge of being middle class, I thought she must have been addressing someone standing behind me.

The way things are going, I can’t escape this vague nagging fear, that one day I will find myself in a kind of Room 101 having to face my worst fears, simply because I was born in 1958 and was formed by the culture of my country and my times.

Alan Jones, Midlands

