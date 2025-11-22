'Have our values become politically incorrect?” - Your Letters plus a hydro-glider hits the Severn… and the Iron Bridge, in a 1923 picture
Born in '58, one reader fears everything they were taught at school is now being categorised as ‘wrong’, and getting lost thanks to misleading signs, your letters today.
My fear of going into Room 101
Am I becoming a ‘perpetually offended saddo’, as described by certain voices online? I might well be you know. Thanks for the warning! But at the same time, as a 67 year-old, the world around me seems to be changing at such a fantastic rate I would have to be some kind of saint or bodhisattva to be anything else, and these are very very rare qualities!
It seems to me that everything that I was taught at school or by my elders and indeed by life itself is now being categorised as ‘wrong’, as politically ‘incorrect’ or ‘right wing’, ‘criminal’ even!
At university, as a mature student, I was accused by one lecturer, young enough to be my daughter (can I use the word ‘daughter’ or is that too gender specific?) of being ‘too white and middle class’. To the accusation of whiteness, I could only plead ‘guilty’, to the charge of being middle class, I thought she must have been addressing someone standing behind me.
The way things are going, I can’t escape this vague nagging fear, that one day I will find myself in a kind of Room 101 having to face my worst fears, simply because I was born in 1958 and was formed by the culture of my country and my times.
Alan Jones, Midlands