'A response to claims Christmas isn’t a Christian holiday' - Your Letters plus before the flood barriers, a peaceful view of the Severn in 1965

We must never forget meaning

I was interested in reading the article about Christmas and the adverts we get etc.

What l didn't like was the comment made by the writer Kate Wobschall. To say that Christmas was no longer a Christian holiday and a time to be celebrated by everyone. Let us not forget there would be no Christmas without the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. How insulting to us Christians. Would you be so quick to make statements about other religions?

Carol Owens, Coven

River pictures are a real treat

Thank you for your daily nostalgia pictures. I am particularly enjoying those of the River Severn. We are lucky to have it on our doorstep.

J Moss, Bewdley