'Community care – where has it gone?' - Your Letters plus a bridge across the Severn spells the end for Arley’s ferry, in a 1959 picture from the archives

Where is care in the community?

What has happened too are local community care in Telford? Do we stop asking questions? Do we give up on life? And how does all this council tax get spent?

I’m confused and concerned about an enquiry back in May this year.

An old gentleman living next door, I’d see him regularly popping out to the shop. Having not seen him for a few weeks and not wanting to get too involved, after a conversation with my daughter I decided to contact local police and give them my concerns, address etc.

Basically they didn’t want to know, not their concern, and asked me to contact medical people. I was sure any investigation into something like this would fall to local constabulary community officers etc. I then thought I felt like a nosey nobody and didn’t bother anyone else, but still had gut feeling something wasn’t right.

One Monday in October I noticed two people by the gentleman’s front door followed by police officers and council, and then mortuary van with stretcher, only six months after asking for a check.

Could things maybe have been avoided? I can’t answer that. Must have been pretty grim, all windows open and officers with nausea outside.