'We have had to suffer the myth of Beeb's impartiality for decades' - Your Letters plus a glimpse of flood-hit Bridgnorth in a 1968 picture from the archives

Beeb bias is nothing new

We have had to suffer the myth of Beeb's impartiality for decades. The latest blatant Trump episode together with the Hamas child debacle, the instruction expectant mothers should not be specified as women etc only brings to the fore the obvious.

Add to those the debacle of allowing such people as Savile (it was obvious that there was a problem) Huw Edwards (fooled me completely). What was allowed to happen at Glastonbury was an example of bias. The stance during Brexit was unbalanced. These are just a few examples where it is obvious that the vetting of personnel at the Beeb is skewed to a particular ideology. If you follow Any Questions (I gave up on that), The Politics Show and the Today programme, the bias is apparent. The usual method is to shrilly over-talk anyone right wing but accommodate the left with answers that allow spouting latest left wing propaganda.

Watching GB News, there is no claim of impartiality and the station tends to be Reform's conduit to the masses. Lefties have to be given air time but these are carefully selected by reason of bringing in the most stupid. It's all fine by me and I cherry pick what is fact and what is opinion. There is no attempt at deception.

It is not just news programmes that lean to the left/woke. The Beeb has chosen to follow the same agenda in eg drama.

As to calls for privatisation, I have no great opinion but what I do believe is that some external authority should be brought in to reduce costs. It has often been said that at certain external events covered by many channels, the Beeb needs an army compared to the few required by others. More of that and we might not balk at the licence fee.

Alan M Etheridge, Midlands