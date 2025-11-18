'Why reaching the £100m MS research target matters more than ever” - Your Letters and royal reflections on the Severn in a 1979 picture from the archive

Money helping us to beat MS

Ten years ago, the MS Society launched the Stop MS Appeal – a campaign to raise £100 million for life-changing multiple sclerosis research. This came at a time when I was coming to terms with my own MS diagnosis, and hearing about their ambitious goal gave me much-needed hope. Now they have just two months of the appeal to go – and £1.5 million left to raise.

I was lucky to be able to start on a treatment that helps me manage my MS, but for thousands of people there are still no treatments that work for them. This winter people with MS across the country are writing letters to their younger selves and loved ones about the unpredictability of life with MS. And about hope for the future. These letters show how important is it that we reach the £100 million target, so I wanted to write my own.

So far, the money raised by generous supporters has funded the world’s largest ever academic-led trial for progressive MS, and shown that repairing myelin – a potential gateway to slow, stop, or even reverse disability – can be achieved. I hope your readers will help us write an end to MS, for everyone. Search ‘MS Letters’ online to find out more.

Kadeena Cox OBE, Paralympic gold medallist and MS Society Ambassador

