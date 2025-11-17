'Stuck on red: Shopper condemns traffic woes in Shrewsbury town centre' - Your Letters and before it became a country park… do you remember these holiday chalets? In our picture from the archive

​Get the traffic sorted out!

I spent an unbelievable length of time trying to get into Shrewsbury town centre; as it was Remembrance Sunday I expected some delays.

By the time I reached St Michael's Clinic I realised that I wouldn’t reach Marks & Spencer store, where I was picking up an order before they closed.

I abandoned my car with a friend and decided to walk. I’m no spring chicken and was out of breath before getting to M&S. Firstly I picked up my order, managed to visit the loo and finally did some food shopping before heading down the hill to the chaotic traffic jamb and finding the car. My friend had only got as far as the railway station!

The reason for the hold up and resulting chaos was that the traffic lights were permanently on red.

Isn’t it about time that the council admitted their mistake in altering a perfectly workable traffic system?

Mrs PM Matthews, Wem

My Budget for more goodness

Unlike the headscratchers at the UK Treasury, Great Uncle Ebenezer Gladstone Steggles sets the Parish Budget to the rhythms of the farming year.

This sensible tradition goes back into the mists of time in Much-Wobbling-in-the-Marsh, within deepest Norfolk. As a farming community the year started early in January with Plough Monday, the first Monday after Epiphany, the 6th of January. Around the same time as the daylight starts returning in the morning, so his Budget runs from January to December.