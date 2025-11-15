'Call for West Midlands velodrome to support growing community activities' - Your Letters and a picture of the Royal Oak crossroads captured in 1972

Region needs its own velodrome

Having been a dedicated cyclist for over 60 years I have followed with interest the calls for a Birmingham/Black Country based Velodrome. Back in 2022, like many, I was utterly disgusted that yet again the Midlands would lose out to London – No Birmingham Velodrome for the Commonwealth Games!

Although retired from competition I am still a very active coach, taking groups to the tracks at Manchester, Newport in Wales and Derby which are all a fair distance to travel – London and Glasgow being out of the question! All these facilities are often fully booked months in advance, and such trips take a lot of planning. However, I am encouraged to see schools and groups from the Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury areas making the journey to Derby for example.

So, I wondered, is it the image that the name ‘Velodrome’ conjures up that is holding back things in the Midlands and what is a Velodrome really? In reality, a velodrome is a multi-sport, leisure, conference, entertainment and performing arts centre for all ages and abilities!

Such activities include badminton, table tennis, five-a-side football, yoga, Pilates, gym/exercise classes, dance classes, Zumba, plays and even pantomimes to list but a few! My plea goes out to The West Midlands Mayor Mr Richard Parker and to all the political parties to pull together and get a velodrome built and so leave a lasting and useful legacy for the community.

Robin Kyte, Shrewsbury

Why take the flags down?