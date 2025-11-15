Shropshire Star
'Call for West Midlands velodrome to support growing community activities' - Your Letters and a picture of the Royal Oak crossroads captured in 1972

A dedicated cyclist calls for the West Midlands to build a multi-sport leisure centre, appalled at the council's removal of 'our' flags, and recognising local heroes - the topics of your letters today.

PICTURE FROM THE PAST: The cars date this picture, which was taken on November 15, 1972. It shows the The Royal Oak crossroads on the A454 amid plans to light up the worst accident blackspot between Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton. The Royal Oak pub is now the popular Rabbit Run cafe

Region needs its own velodrome

Having been a dedicated cyclist for over 60 years I have followed with interest the calls for a Birmingham/Black Country based Velodrome. Back in 2022, like many, I was utterly disgusted that yet again the Midlands would lose out to London – No Birmingham Velodrome for the Commonwealth Games!

Although retired from competition I am still a very active coach, taking groups to the tracks at Manchester, Newport in Wales and Derby which are all a fair distance to travel – London and Glasgow being out of the question! All these facilities are often fully booked months in advance, and such trips take a lot of planning. However, I am encouraged to see schools and groups from the Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury areas making the journey to Derby for example.

So, I wondered, is it the image that the name ‘Velodrome’ conjures up that is holding back things in the Midlands and what is a Velodrome really? In reality, a velodrome is a multi-sport, leisure, conference, entertainment and performing arts centre for all ages and abilities! 

Such activities include badminton, table tennis, five-a-side football, yoga, Pilates, gym/exercise classes, dance classes, Zumba, plays and even pantomimes to list but a few! My plea goes out to The West Midlands Mayor Mr Richard Parker and to all the political parties to pull together and get a velodrome built and so leave a lasting and useful legacy for the community.

Robin Kyte, Shrewsbury

Why take the flags down?