'We cannot and should not have to suffer this level of incompetence' - Your Letters plus 1957 Church Stretton Carnival remembered through rare photo

Clowns sitting on front bench

During a debate in the commons an MP shouted "quick send in the clowns", a second MP stood up and with a pointing of a figure gestured to the Labour front bench and shouted "don't bother they Are here. An instantaneous roar of approval came from the opposition benches while stony faces were apparent on the faces of ministers.

Sir Keir Starmer with his perceived weaknesses and lack of vision stared at the floor totally befuddled and completely lost. Sitting next to Sir Keir was his chancellor Rachel Reeves who through sheer incompetence had failed to make sure she had everything in place to rent out her home. She didn't seem to notice the laughter, it seems she was counting on her fingers the money she was going to take off the pensioners.

Sat close by Rachel, David Lammy who was totally consumed in trying to work out how he got the moves wrong when he was dancing to the Hokey Cokey the previous night. All night he kept getting it wrong putting his left leg out when he should have been putting his right leg out same thing with his arms, ah well he thought nobody's perfect.

Rachel now looking for a friend looked across the front bench for Angela Rayner, she scolded herself for being so stupid in not remembering Angela had resigned because the Prime Minister's ethics adviser had found her guilty of breaching the ministerial code and falling far short of the standards expected of a minister.

Shabana Mahmood sitting a little further along the front bench was trying to work out how to remove illegal immigrants out of hotels and into other accommodations throughout the country, poor woman seems to have forgotten the plan should be to remove them off our island, perhaps we should give her a little more time to work out illegal immigrants are here illegally and should be expelled from our island.

One of the front benchers could be seen mouthing "isn't it rich" ? "isn't it queer"? "losing my timing this late in my career".