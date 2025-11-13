Shropshire Star
'Should taxpayers foot the bill for football security?' - Your Letters and looking back at the birth of the M54 in a picture from 1973

A reader asks how the costs of additional policing will be split following the Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv clash, another raises concerns over UK debt, and complaints about wood burners in urban areas - your letters today.

PICTURE FROM THE PAST: A motorway digger working on the M54 – or the Wellington bypass as it was known at that time. The picture dates from April 1973. The original caption says: ‘A digger working on the bypass towers over the grammar school.’ Wellington Grammar School is in the background

Who is paying for the policing?

It was reported that over 700 police officers were deployed for the match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv. How will the costs of this additional policing be split between the immensely wealthy club and the council tax payers of the West Midlands?

William J Read, Stafford

​Chancellor has maxed out

As every prudent citizen is aware, if you max out on your credit card and find yourself in debt, you cut back and make savings until your finances are once again under control. Not so our Chancellor, having maxed out on more than one credit card her solution appears to be to take out another one in order to cover the deficit earned by the others. She fails to realise that this can only be a short term measure, the consequences of which will be both sudden and quite catastrophic, not only for her but for this country as a whole.

Alan Smith, Midlands

No need for wood burners