'It’s time for takeaways to be rated for health, not just hygiene' - Your Letters plus flying back to 2015 in our picture from the archive series

​Take-away food can be healthy

Following the recent article about obesity amongst the population, I write with some suggestions regarding takeaways, and indeed food outlets in general.

Last year, I became acutely aware of the amount of fat in takeaway food, and did some brief research.

I found that in particular only certain dishes could contain more acceptable amounts of fat, mainly those which were grilled. We found an Indian restaurant nearby which offered to cook grilled meals using lower fat levels too. On holiday, we have found a fish and chip shop which offered grilled fish and boiled potatoes at a small premium price.

I am aware that takeaways are given a food hygiene rating by the local authority. I would suggest that a healthy food rating is also given, using the same scale of 1 to 5.

This would be displayed under the current green badging sign. For example, a takeaway which only serves healthy, low-fat meals and drinks would qualify for a 5-star rating.

The definitions of what constitutes healthy, low-fat, low-processed etc. would be decided by the local authority based on scientific research with local know-how.