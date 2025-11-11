'Flying to save the planet? Reader slams climate summit' - Your Letters and the female hands that helped win the war in a Picture from the Past

Cop 30 is just a hollow charade

I see that the great and the good are assembling for COP 30. This ridiculous charade continues in of all places Brazil, a country destroying the rain forest on an industrial scale and aiming to be the fourth largest producer of fossil fuels. Further more, the mega producers of carbon eg USA and China are not attending. UK of course with our meagre per cent emissions is there in great force. Flying these people in for their regular jollies in fact creates tons of carbon. Truly, a risible and costly exercise if ever there was one!

Alan M Etheridge, Midlands

Donald Trump given a free hit

The worst aspect of the latest BBC crisis is that is allows Donald Trump to cry ‘fake news’ at others when he is the biggest culprit of media manipulation. He lies and millions believe him.

S Brook, Bridgnorth

Get protected with your jab

Diabetes UK is encouraging everyone with diabetes to book their free flu jab to help protect themselves and their loved ones this winter.

Catching the flu can lead to complications for people with diabetes, leaving them vulnerable to serious illness. Flu can also make diabetes harder to manage and cause blood sugar levels to rise which increases the risk of a diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening condition.