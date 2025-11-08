'This wittering on about the rich not paying their whack needs to be thought out more' - Your Letters plus baking up Christmas cheer: A 2017 college throwback

​We need more thought on tax

We are constantly being told by lefties that the rich are getting away with murder. It's true that if I was rich, I'd find every means to avoid tax but let us examine your average so-called rich taxpayer and what he/she pays compared to what he/ she gets out of it.

It is estimated that the average adult costs the government £20,000.

Someone on an average salary of £31,600 would contribute £5,300 in tax and National Insurance.

Someone on £50,000 would contribute £10,500 in tax and National Insurance.

Above £70,000 they pay more in than they take out.

My point is, this wittering on about the rich not paying their whack needs to be thought out a bit more doesn't it?

Alan M Etheridge, West Midlands

MPs must look at themselves

Lots of MPs are jumping on the bandwagon of giving Prince Andrew a 'kicking' over his living arrangements.