Shropshire Star
Close

'This wittering on about the rich not paying their whack needs to be thought out more' - Your Letters plus baking up Christmas cheer: A 2017 college throwback

More thoughts needed on tax, MPs jumping on the bandwagon, and an ode to a ban on fireworks...

Plus
Published
Supporting image for story: 'This wittering on about the rich not paying their whack needs to be thought out more' - Your Letters plus baking up Christmas cheer: A 2017 college throwback
PICTURE FROM THE PAST: A picture from November 2017. With items baked all ready for Christmas, bakery student Shannon Smith of Telford, with bakery lecturer Stephen Bladen, of Willenhall, at City of Wolverhampton College’s recently closed Paget Road campus, Wolverhampton.

​We need more thought on tax

We are constantly being told by lefties that the rich are getting away with murder. It's true that if I was rich, I'd find every means to avoid tax but let us examine your average so-called rich taxpayer and what he/she pays compared to what he/ she gets out of it.

It is estimated that the average adult costs the government £20,000.

Someone on an average salary of £31,600 would contribute £5,300 in tax and National Insurance.

Someone on £50,000 would contribute £10,500 in tax and National Insurance.

Above £70,000 they pay more in than they take out.

My point is, this wittering on about the rich not paying their whack needs to be thought out a bit more doesn't it?

Alan M Etheridge, West Midlands

MPs must look at themselves

Lots of MPs are jumping on the bandwagon of giving Prince Andrew a 'kicking' over his living arrangements. 

Similar stories

Most popular