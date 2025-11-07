'In times like these, it becomes even more apparent how vital our local businesses are' - Your Letters and a group of young footballers facing the red card in 1975, in our picture from the archives

​Thank-you to Tranter & Son

I am writing to express my heartfelt thanks to L Tranter & Son Funeral Directors for the outstanding care and professionalism they have shown my family during a recent bereavement.

We have relied on Tranter’s services several times over the years, and each experience has reaffirmed their reputation for excellence. Their team consistently demonstrates not only efficiency, but genuine compassion. Most recently, we were supported by Sharon, whose calm and thoughtful approach made a difficult time far more manageable. She handled every detail with grace and precision, allowing us to focus on honouring our loved one.

Our connection to Tranter’s goes back many years. My late uncle, who worked on the Telford ambulances and was a former prisoner of war, became closely involved with the firm in its early days. He often spoke of their integrity and dedication, qualities that clearly remain at the heart of their work today.

In times like these, it becomes even more apparent how vital our local businesses are. Family-run firms like L Tranter & Son are the backbone of our communities. They offer not just services, but relationships built on trust, empathy, and continuity. Supporting them means preserving the values that make our towns and neighbourhoods feel like home.

It’s also important that we take the time to recognise outstanding customer service when we experience it. Too often, praise goes unspoken while complaints are quick to surface. Businesses like Tranter’s deserve to be celebrated not only for what they do, but for how they do it.