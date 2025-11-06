'Boris Johnson - the man was unbelievable!' - Your Letters plus celebrations for local volunteers as they receive the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in our picture from the archive

​Boris has plenty to answer for

I have just about recovered from having read an article in the Express and Star about Boris Johnson regarding Sir Gavin Williamson MBE and his handling of GCSE results, not because of the subject matter, which at 83 years old I know little about, but with regards to the fact that this is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black!

Johnson, when PM, stated repeatedly “I will fix social care”, including outside 10 Downing Street on the day that he was re-elected, which was a statement that he had made repeatedly, before and during his time as PM. This was a subject that I did know something about, having been my wife’s primary carer for 42 years, prior to her death, and had repeatedly campaigned for improvements to, since Thatcher decimated it, using the money allegedly to re-balance the deficit in her balance of payments, and from which it has never recovered.

Johnson meanwhile, saw fit to re-direct money promised to revise social care on numerous occasions, decided to decimate miles of green belt land and eject who knows how many people out of their homes in order to provide a handful of businessmen/women a 30 minute faster journey to and from London! To hell with social care! Those who need it and those who suffer, and or die, prematurely as the result of being unable to get it, or sufficient amounts of it!

The man was unbelievable.

Allan Kyte, Great Wyrley