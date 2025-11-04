'No one at the end of life should worry about getting the compassion and dignity they deserve' - Your Letters and a sub aqua club’s deep-end protest for the Quarry Pool in a picture from our archive

Palliative care faces huge crisis

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end of life charity, has sent an urgent open letter to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, warning that without immediate action, palliative care in England faces catastrophe.

With more than 5.75 million deaths projected in the next decade and more than 5 million people set to need palliative care, the system risks being overwhelmed unless the UK Government delivers a comprehensive plan to improve care for dying people.

No one at the end of life should worry about getting the compassion and dignity they deserve. The government must deliver a plan so everyone, no matter where they live, has access to high-quality palliative care. For many, this means relief, precious time together, and avoiding needless trips to A&E. We cannot let people go unsupported at their most vulnerable. The government must act now and work with the end of life care sector to fix end of life care for good.

Coreen Astle, Midlands Operations, Marie Curie

