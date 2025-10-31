'As someone in my 90s, I have seen lots of governments come and go, but never one of them has shown utter contempt for old age pensioners like this Labour government' - Your Letters and a famous face with a passion for steam in a Picture from the Past

Labour contempt for pensioners

I have recently been informed by the Department for Work and Pensions, that as my wife and myself were born before 1945 we would just get £150 each this year winter fuel payment. Writing as someone in my 90s, I have seen lots of governments come and go over the years, but never one of them has shown utter contempt for old age pensioners in this country like this Labour government has done.

They have been an absolute disgrace.

S Bird, Midlands

Photo was shock to modern eyes

The photo of the roadworks in Albrighton from 1969 on the letters page of the Star, was a real memory jogger.

Pre health and safety it shows no barriers, a big digger dropping sand/soil into the hole in the road and a geezer standing right by the hole as this happens! Nowadays there would be a 100 feet of orange barriers, traffic lights, and 27 consultants on site. Of course the biggest shock to modern eyes is actually seeing someone working where the roadworks are and getting the job done.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury