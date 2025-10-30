'Budget worries - proposals one more nail in the coffin of rural life' - Your Letters plus a picture from the archives of an early Albrighton British Legion Church Parade

Budget worries for rural areas

There are indications that the Chancellor intends to clobber motorists in the forthcoming budget, with taxes based on vehicle weight and mileage travelled.

This will hurt rural communities hardest, whose people are obliged to use cars, vans, and 4x4s in their everyday lives, such as school runs, work and farming, with public transport non-existent or running at the wrong times.

People should contact their MPs about these proposals, which is one more nail in the coffin of rural life.

W F Kerswell, Picklescott

Council house for Prince Andrew?

Never mind the King giving Andrew and Sarah two posh homes to live in, that we will have to pay for, stick them in a council house then all of us will be very happy!

Kenneth Clibery, Midlands