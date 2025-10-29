'Why do "middle aged white men" keep getting it in the neck?' - Your Letters plus enjoying a pint of mild at a Shropshire village local in the 1970s, in our Picture from the Past series

Why pick on us middle aged?

Why do ‘middle aged white men’ keep getting it in the neck? If you ask me, we’ve got enough to make us protest.

I’m sorry but we can’t all be saints like Gary Neville, Gary Lineker before him and the rest of those liberal luvvies who claim to have no prejudices, and are free of all discrimination. I hope these people butter their toast while it’s still warm, it ain’t going to melt in their mouths is it?

Yes, ‘middle age white men’ can have prejudices can be guilty of discrimination as well as sexism and all the other isms. But why single out that particular group when no single one of us is free from such things? Why, because levelling such charges at other groups wouldn’t be tolerated would it?

‘Middle aged white men’, and Neville is obviously referring to ‘middle aged white English men’, are probably just a bit sick of seeing their history constantly re-written, being accused of being ‘far right’ every time they express concern about unprecedented changes.

Alan Jones, Midlands

