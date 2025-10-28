'Defining the concept of "working class" is challenging' - Your Letters and model railway enthusiasts admiring their handiwork in a picture from our archives

Politics is at a critical juncture

Alan Jones wrote a letter suggesting that none of our political parties truly represent the working class. He argues that the Labour Party, traditionally the party of the left, now aims to make everyone middle class. Consequently, he concludes that none of the existing parties genuinely represents the interests of the working class.

Defining the concept of "working class" is challenging. When the Labour Party was founded, it represented a large working class employed in various industries. It grew from unions established to protect workers' rights and aimed to create an alternative vision of society, often advocating for state control over production.

The Labour Party drew many of its candidates from the trade union movement. It significantly influenced post-war social and economic changes, such as the creation of the welfare state and the NHS. However, this political consensus began to fracture with the advent of Margaret Thatcher's government, which marked a shift towards liberalisation and diminished the traditional working class’s role in politics.

Thatcher’s era transformed the political landscape, creating a cross-class coalition based on aspiration and responsibility, leading to the rise of Blair and Brown. Today, the concept of class is less meaningful, as increased wealth and individualism have altered public perceptions. Our connection to the country remains, but competing cultures threaten it, as does a lack of unified laws.

We find ourselves at a critical juncture, faced with significant governmental debt and the highest tax burden in history. The choice now lies between pursuing social justice, which demands a larger state, and promoting individual freedom, which encourages personal wealth retention. The rise of the Reform party reflects a shift in the political landscape, appealing particularly to those at the lower end of the income scale with its emphasis on family values, national pride, and local protections.