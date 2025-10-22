'With news the National Trust is taking over the Gorge Museums - I can't recall any previous report this was even being considered' - Your Letters plus a picture from the past from 1983
Today a reader asks why the hush around the National Trust's takeover of the Ironbridge Museums, questioning if TV producers know the difference between the Brummie and Black Country dialect, and getting maths right.
Sudden change for museums
I have just learned of the proposed takeover of the Gorge Museums by the National Trust.
Whatever the pros and cons of the deal, I can't recall any previous report that anything of the sort was even being considered. Was it subject to an embargo or something?
Simon Hartley, High Ercall
Murdering our local accents
I have one question about the Murder before Evensong TV series.
Why are Brummie accents making an appearance? I would have thought possibly a Cotswold/West Country working class accent from some locals as I expected the series to be set in that area as the author did live there for some time. Failing that as it was filmed in Worfield, Bridgnorth and Dudley areas you might have 'caught' the rare Black Country twang?