'Shrewsbury rail station update makes you wonder how this scheme got the go ahead' - Your Letters and an old panorama picture across the town's rooftops from the 1950s

Is roads scheme any better at all?

We were given to understand that the very expensive 'update' to the area around Shrewsbury station would both improve the areas appearance, and ease the flow of traffic in an already congested area.

So, it's almost done now and have we ticked all the boxes?

Improvement in appearance? Not that I can see.

They've made parts of the pavement wider (which were wide enough already).

They've created a disproportionately wide cycle lane at the expense of one of the two original vehicle lanes under the bridges (unnecessarily restricting the flow of traffic in a busy part of town by 50 per cent).

And they've put a bus stop in the remaining vehicle lane, on the wrong side of the station.

There is the obvious risk to pedestrians having to exit the bus and cross the cycle lane.

But the design also means that vehicles can no longer pass the bus in the 'other lane', but are stuck in the single lane until the bus moves.