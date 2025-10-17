'Watching Starmer being called forward by Trump was like watching some kid - would Thatcher ever have conducted herself like that?' - Your Letters and a picture from the past of Ditherington Boys’ Club from 1951

What would Thatcher do?

Watching Starmer being called forward by Trump was like watching some kid who'd just won a prize for an essay presentation by the Headmaster on speech day or maybe being made prefect or ink monitor in the old days. Absolutely cringeworthy!

He moves forward, Trump does his thing and then Starmer slinks away. Would Thatcher ever have conducted herself like that?

Alan M Etheridge, Midlands

History lesson over Europe​

A letter from Roger Watts is somewhat correct but not fully. Winston Churchill was re-elected in 1951 once again. He was all for a ‘United States of Europe’ but not of it, I had a letter printed to the effect. Regarding Robert Schuman, plan was based on Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi’s plan in the 1920s with other leading elites of the day. Schuman approached Jean Monnet with his plan, Monnet drafted the Schuman plan, everything about the present EU went through Monnet. He was the godfather of the day.

Roger Watts, you also want a reminder de Gaulle was credited with keeping Great Britain out of the then European Economic Community (EEC) since its inception in 1957, to rival that Britain joined EFTA a rival free trade association. De Gaulle used his veto about three times to keep Britain out of the current EU.

Ron Goodall, Midlands