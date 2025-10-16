'Bridge known locally as Memorial Bridge or "Shaky Bridge" is not made of cast iron' - Your Letters and a picture of young evacuees escaping to the safety of Shropshire at the start of WW2
In today's letters we're corrected about the material used in the construction of the Jackfield Footbridge, concerns for our green land, and what a 'cold hooter' means.
Shaky Bridge made of steel
You recently published an article about bridges in which you stated that the Jackfield Footbridge was made of cast iron.
It is in fact fabricated from rolled steel sections.
incidentally, it is known locally as the Memorial Bridge or "the Shaky Bridge".
Paul France, Midlands
Green land is under pressure
I notice that there was an article about unwelcome development proposals in Gnosall.
However, no mention was made of an equally damaging and unwelcome development on prime agricultural land that is located off the Knightley Road.