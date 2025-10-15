'Assisted Dying Bill debate in the Lords has been far more informed than anything I have heard in the Commons' - Your Letters plus a magnificent picture from 1946 of the first British aircraft to fly around the world

Lords listening to real issues

About six weeks ago one of my nieces emailed me asking for my help in stopping the Assisted Dying Bill. Normally I let the incompetents in the Commons bumble their way through these things but my niece apart from being deeply caring is a doctor who is waiting for a kidney transplant so of course I agreed.

I had already emailed my MP explaining why I opposed the bill and she has opposed the Bill in the Commons. I then emailed around 25 members of the Lords detailing my objections. In the meantime after a routine blood check which I have had around twice a year for over 20 years I was told I had a high ALT reading with regard to my liver something that had never occurred before. It has made me wonder how I would react if it turns out to be cancer. What if I was not mentally well or gullible?

As it stands I am determined to increase my pace in getting things done. I listened to the debate in the Lords for nearly two full days and it has been far more informed and detailed than anything I have ever heard in the Commons. In the Commons MPs generally vote with their leader regardless of their real feelings. We need the Lords more than ever.

Roger Watts, West Mids

Are commissions any better at all?

The mention that government appointed commissions can step in and take over the running of bankrupt councils seems to suggest that locally elected councillors are so incompetent or maybe corrupt, that they are incapable of managing their own affairs properly. Is there any proof that commissions are in any way better than councils in managing their day to day business, and if they are better, what are the reasons for this advantage?