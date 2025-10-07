'Synagogue murders were a new low in already depressing times' - Your letters plus a Severn Valley Railway Picture from the Past series starts today

The start of a week of Pictures from the Past from the Severn Valley Railway. This picture is copied direct from the Star of Monday, March 11, 1968. Volunteers were working together to lay 200 yards of track as part of their plan to reopen the Bridgnorth to Hampton Loade line.

Attacks were an abomination

We have had many depressing times in recent years. The previous seven days were however, a new low. The cold blooded murder of two Jewish worshippers on their most holy days was an abomination. Worse than this is the plain fact that British Jews had been expecting it.

They had warned of rising antisemitism to the point were Jews were hiding their identity and placing their own security around their synagogues. Any right thinking person should be deeply outraged and feel a sense of shame that such things are happening here.

It is inevitable that the politicians will point fingers but you can be sure that neither Labour, Conservative nor Liberals have covered themselves in glory. For some reason or many Britain has become a country that gives succour to antisemites. People who wish to see nothing less than the extinction of the Jewish state and people.