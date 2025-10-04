'Migrant plan will not work' - your letters plus Picture from the Past of 1950s scouts on their camp near Bridgnorth

Here’s a picture to warm you up on a blustery autumn weekend, This picture was taken of Shifnal Scouts was taken at the open air swimming pool at Swancote, just outside Bridgnorth, estimated date late 1950s. Shifnal Scouts were on their annual camp at Apley estate.

Migrant plant will not work

I look back to Friday, September 19, when our government sent two or three failed asylum seekers back to France. It's alleged at least 1,000 landed here from France on the same day!

Somehow I don't think this system is working as we were led to believe it would by Keir Starmer's Government.There have also been threats from the gangs organising the boat trips that even if Starmer’s lot sent back 2,000 a day they would just send 2,000 more migrants here every day. They are also planning on using bigger boats to bring more migrants per trip.

The idiot idea of one in, one out was never going to work. The only way to stop the 'boat people' is to stop the gangs organising the trips. How? I'm sure some people in Whitehall must be able to come up with some sensible way of stopping them. After all with their humongous salaries and huge back up teams they must be able to sort out the problem. One simplistic idea could be to stop paying the French and just turn boats round in mid-Channel and take them back. It also cuts out the middleman (solicitors earning lots of money defending illegals) and saves us money too.

M Gough, Wombourne