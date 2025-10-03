'I experienced multiculturalism - and it was good' - Your letters plus remembering when new technology came in at Birmingham Airport

There was plenty of interest back in 2010 when Birmingham International Airport officially launched its new facial recognition scanners on passenger arrival gates to provide a fast efficient route through border controls. The scanners were part £1.2bn UK Borders investment.

Eye opener to multiculturalism

Birmingham Eye Hospital – now there was multiculturalism! And it was good. Everyone was well mannered. Everyone stepping back to make room for others. Everyone saying: ‘sorry’ and ‘thankyou’. Everyone capable of a smile. One or two sharing and appreciating a joke.

My wife had been seen and I joked, ‘let’s get out before they call my name!’The chap next to me, who was of Indian heritage, appreciated the joke, nodded and smiled. It made me feel warm.

Voting Reform? I don’t think so. But the boats are a frightening problem as there are too many in too short a time; I hope most, if not all, of the people coming in are as friendly and as well mannered as those in The Birmingham Eye Hospital.

I decided against Reform, but I won’t be voting Labour We need to stop the boats. Who has the answer?

Alan Jones, Midlands

To be racist or not racist?

"To be racist or not to be racist that is the question," with apologies to that geezer with the beard Shakespeare.

At one time the Labour Party called any talk about immigration from Nigel Farage racist. Now Labour is taking the Farage views seriously as they are alienating and losing voters to Reform UK and expressing opinions that Farage was voicing years ago. But they still want to call him racist, and by implication those that support him. Methinks the Bard would have had a great time writing about the Labour Party and rewrite Love's Labour's Lost.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

Rachel’s act is like Braveheart

Watching just a some of Rachel Reeves speech at the conference, I could not help but laugh at the way she started off nice and slow, short sentences, just like Tony Blair used to, and then towards the end she got louder, quicker, more forceful. Right at the end I was expecting her to declare: "But they won't take our FREEDOM!"

I thought for a split second I was watching a remake of the film Braveheart. Don't worry though Rachel, you didn't convince me and I still don't trust the Labour Party.

Pete Lowe, West Mids

Cows with the England flag painted on them near Bridgnorth

Not impressed with cow cross

Is it only me, or is painting cows with the St George’s flag just a little childish?

David Scott, Bridgnorth