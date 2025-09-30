'Shrewsbury Half Marathon was a triumph' - Glowing praise from supporter who travelled to event from Wolverhampton as we dip into Reader Letters

Picture from the Past: A picture taken at the Welcome Break services just off M54, at Junction 4 near Telford in July 2017. Motorcyclists assembled there ahead of a special charity ride to Manchester to honour the 23 who were killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

Half marathon was a triumph

Can I congratulate the organisers of the Shrewsbury Half Marathon at the weekend for a job well done.

I travelled from Wolverhampton very early on Sunday to support my husband who was taking part and we found it to be a really pleasurable experience. The only headache was the queues to get into the showground, which left my husband in a bit of a rush to get to the start line. But otherwise it was a great morning. The atmosphere in the showground was wonderful and I had the chance to wander into the town during the race to join the crowds who turned out in force. The sunshine helped, but Shrewsbury looked beautiful as always.

It made me think that it would be good if Wolverhampton could return its race to West Park.

Cath Pickett, W’ton

Puzzled by the empty seats

What perplexes me is that the new, state of the art medical centre in Haughton Road, Shifnal costing 5£million, designed to enhance the health services of the growing population, always seems to have an empty waiting room?

Yet residents cannot get doctors appointments or have to travel to Priorslee or Malinslee Telford to get treatment or jabs!

It seems that the ‘pie crust’ promises made are typical of the present state of the NHS.

Peter Hassall, Shifnal

My memories of Grinshill Hill

I read an interesting article in the Star about Clive CofE School, situated on Grinshill Hill, and it made reference to the fact that it is built from Grinshill sandstone.

My Grandmother Sara Hinton, maiden name Davis/Davies’ father, along with other,s used to live in the houses in New Street, Grinshill, I believe it was number 4. Unfortunately he died in an accident at the quarry, and as far as I know that was the only time anybody suffered a fatality.

My grandmother's sister Muriel was married to my great uncle Joe who also worked in a quarry near Stoke, he was only a little man but as he always used to say “I'm mustard at dominoes”, so that is my connection to Grinshill/Clive. I used to live in Wem and I spent many happy hours on Grinshill Hill, and when I was with the post office I used to deliver there.

I am now retired, but I have wonderful memories of Clive, Grinshill, Myddle, Yorton, and the people who live there are just as welcoming now as they were when I was a child visitor on my bike.

Martin Eddies, Shrewsbury

Policy on tips is a nonsense

We have more unsightly bins to deal with now, and if the rubbish is not put in the right place it probably won't be taken away.

What about the disabled, frail and elderly living alone? Isn't this going to make life even harder for them? Another stupid idea costing the earth.

Also let's get back to the system where you can just take items to the tip without booking in, it will help stop some of this fly tipping. The times I have passed to see these sites empty and men standing about doing nothing.

So much nonsense going on today.

Judith Fisher, Tividale

Wolves ay we!

Some Brummie, allegedly a comedian, travelled around America visiting all the Birmingham’s around the world. Not unique then? I can visit every Wolverhampton without leaving my house, cuz there ay anutha wun ennyweer else.

Trevor Howard,

Wolverhampton