'Reform UK have never denied that climate change is happening' - Your Letters: September 26

REFORM UK JUST WANT A BALANCE

Roger Watts criticises Reform UK for inaccurate facts.

Reform UK have never denied that climate change is happening. The climate has changed throughout history.

What has changed is the mad dash towards making the UK increasingly dependent upon renewables, such as solar and wind.

As a result, our industry now pays 60 per cent more for its electricity than any other European nation.

In addition, our own domestic bills are amongst the highest in the world because of environmental taxes and subsidies.

Without these what we pay could be reduced by at least 25 per cent.

Reform UK has never argued against renewable energy as part of the mix, but not at the cost of all else.