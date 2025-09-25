'Comparing James Dyson to Elon Musk' - Your Letters: September 25

WE SHOULD LEARN FROM ELON MUSK

Comparing James Dyson to Elon Musk. Both started together in the 100 metre sprint.

James in full designer gear and the latest running shoes, supplied by the government, tax payers money. Elon in his dads shorts and trainers. Elon Musk won by a mile. It now embarrassing to compare the two as international business men.

Where are the UK business leaders?

The country's been let down by "Wimpishness" by our leading business people.

Peter Timlin, Staffordshire

DON'T LECTURE US ON FREEDOM