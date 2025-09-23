'There is a delicate line between patriotism and exclusionary nationalism' - Your Letters: September 23

DELICATE LINE ON FLYING OF FLAGS

Whilst no one can reasonably deny the right to fly the St George’s Cross or the Union Jack on private property, the matter becomes more complex when it comes to affixing flags or notices to public street furniture.

If individuals who choose to install such flags were also committed to maintaining them – much like our local councils or highways departments do – there would be little cause for concern. However, the initial surge of nationalist enthusiasm may prove short-lived, leaving flags neglected and deteriorating. This, in turn, risks shifting the burden of clean-up and maintenance onto already stretched council budgets.

Comparisons to flag displays in the USA or other nations are not entirely appropriate. The sight of streets lined with flags can evoke uncomfortable parallels with imagery from 1930s fascist regimes, where symbolism was often used to assert dominance and conformity.

There are also practical safety concerns. Flags affixed to lampposts or other street fixtures could interfere with vehicles or overhead cables, potentially causing serious accidents.