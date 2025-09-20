'Do readers feel the same about energy prices?' Your Letters: September 20
THE SUMS REALLY DO ADD UP RIGHT
Re. my letter regarding the highest energy prices on the planet. A reply under 'name and address supplied' (Bill’s aren’t all going up, September 12), I can only say that my thoughts and experience holds good as my energy costs are actual figures from my own smart meter readings.
Do any of the readers feel the same? Perhaps they will send in their actual monthly direct debit for comparison, perhaps that will scotch the idea of energy price reductions.
One final point, if it needs clarification, the price cap increase of 2% to £1,755 per annum, is not a reduction - it is an increase.
Perhaps name and address supplied did not appreciate the maths.
M Cooper, West Midlands
MISERY TV IS A LOAD OF COBBLERS
Here is the Coronation Street Script 2025:
Scene 1: We see a miserable face