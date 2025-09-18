'We have a duty of care to protect their futures' - Your Letters: September 18

SET OUT CLEAR MIGRANT LAWS

I watched the Trever McDonald debate with the politicians and audience. It was poorly controlled, but they all had their say, but nothing was decided. In my opinion only one male gentleman asked the right questions, that most people are concerned about was our young children - ie our great grandchildren’s opportunities being lost migrants and their families. We have a duty of care to protect their futures, not migrants.

Migrants are allowed but it has to be on our terms.

And if they are here illegally then they are returned from whence they came, no second chance.

If you come illegally you are sent back within 24 hours. It can be done, all these government parties have to do is make it law and put the laws in place. Stop giving lawyers money to fight the deportation. If it's against the law there is no cause for appeals. Just do it, stop trying to those that try to change or bypass the law of the land.

Brian Palin, St George's

WILL THE TRUTH BE TOLD IN FUTURE?

The Prime Minister says he has fulfilled the promise made by enacting what is referred to as the Hillsborough Law.